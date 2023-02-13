Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.16. 426,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,041. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.