Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.28. 434,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

