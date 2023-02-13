Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TT traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.82. 382,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,776. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average is $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,630. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.