Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.65. 45,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,955. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

