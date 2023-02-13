Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.11 on Monday, hitting $597.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,021. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.87 and a 200-day moving average of $524.05.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

