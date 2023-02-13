Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 666 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:IYZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. 556,544 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

