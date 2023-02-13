Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.32. 1,723,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,321. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

