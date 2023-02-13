Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

