M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 284,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 102,665 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.13.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBAC. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.