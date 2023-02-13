Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $25.48 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,425 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,873 shares of company stock worth $1,190,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 653,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,133. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.