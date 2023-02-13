Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.03. 243,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,096. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

