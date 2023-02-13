Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,837 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 3.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.23% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $512,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.4 %

CMG stock traded up $38.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,622.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,908. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,515.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,551.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

