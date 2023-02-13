Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 279,724 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279,724 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $164,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in CSX by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 155,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 71,019 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 593,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.