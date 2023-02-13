Magna International (MGA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2023 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$65.00.

2/13/2023 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $51.00.

1/31/2023 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/25/2023 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

1/13/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $66.00.

1/9/2023 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

12/21/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.19. 1,778,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

