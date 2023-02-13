Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $55.62. 1,337,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Magna International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Magna International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.