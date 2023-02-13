Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $80.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Magna International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

