Maiar DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $43.28 million and $2.03 million worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00044331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00218480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001608 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $419,335.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.