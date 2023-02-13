MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of MMD opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $20.51.
Insider Transactions at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.