MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of MMD opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

