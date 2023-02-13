Maple (MPL) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maple (MPL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Maple has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $744,213.10 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00024458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00422829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,065.09 or 0.28006530 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.