Marriott International (MAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $171.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,474,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marriott International by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,659,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,221,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

