Materialise (MTLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Materialise has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $593.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 214.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

