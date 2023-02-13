Maxim Group Lowers ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Price Target to $6.00

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIVO opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.19. ZIVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

