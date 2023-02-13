McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,107,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 846,259 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 5.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $716,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,921. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.