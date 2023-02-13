MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 86.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.