MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 86.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

