Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $899,692.71 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.09 or 0.01357724 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006287 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033787 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.57 or 0.01632324 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

