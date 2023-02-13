Metis Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $193,248.97 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Metis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00423195 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.71 or 0.28033187 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

