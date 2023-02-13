MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXE opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

