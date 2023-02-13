MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CXE opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
