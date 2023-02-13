MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
MIN stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
