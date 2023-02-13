Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

