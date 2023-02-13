Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Microequities Asset Management Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.
Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile
