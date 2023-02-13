Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 631 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Eaton stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.75. 643,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

