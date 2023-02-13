Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.18. 359,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

