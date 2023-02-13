Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $227.33. The company had a trading volume of 131,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,673. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

