Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $115.69. 202,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,760. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

