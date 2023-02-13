Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,157,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,289,000 after purchasing an additional 98,091 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.66. 1,091,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,715. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

