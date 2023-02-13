Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $1.97 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 504,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,266. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

