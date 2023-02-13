Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New $932,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,619 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LNG traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 255,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,478. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

