Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.32. 6,834,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,825,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

