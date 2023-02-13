Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 415 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $241.72. The company had a trading volume of 559,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

