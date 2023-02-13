Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.04. 433,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.