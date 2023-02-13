Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 110 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 320,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 78,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.56. 267,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,276. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

