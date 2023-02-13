Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $18,697.09 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

