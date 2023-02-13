Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 292,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 284,999 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $18.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TIGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 5.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
See Also
