Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 292,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 284,999 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $18.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 771,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 480,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

