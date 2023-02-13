MinePlex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $59.09 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,566,888 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.