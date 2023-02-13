Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

