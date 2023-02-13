Miramar Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,576. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $219.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.