Miramar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 49,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 946,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

