Miramar Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 215,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,532,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 665,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,137. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59.

