Miramar Capital LLC Has $13.24 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.75. 226,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,256. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

