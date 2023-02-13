Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,430 shares of company stock worth $10,429,139 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

