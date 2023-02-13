Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 22,675 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 3.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

